COVID-19: +450 new confirmed cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-16T16:54:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 473 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.
According to the Ministry, al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 199, followed by Duhok and Erbil with 157 and 88, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 29.
The daily epidemiological report stated that two COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 488 patients had achieved full recovery.
