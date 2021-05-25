Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 45 new confirmed cases in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-25T10:19:32+0000
COVID-19: 45 new confirmed cases in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 45 new COVID-19 cases today, Tuesday. 

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 6, Qamishli 7, Direk 1, al-Raqqah 6, Rmeilan 3, al-Tabqa 15, Menbej 2, Amouda 2, al-Dirbasiyah 2, and Deir Ezzor 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17,599, of whom 1,776 achieved recovery and 717 succumbed to their illness.

related

COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-31 11:51:21
COVID-19: 161 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Kurdistan's MoH warns of COVID-19 case-count surge

Date: 2020-10-22 08:38:57
Kurdistan's MoH warns of COVID-19 case-count surge

Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-25 11:41:35
Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-30 11:55:05
New regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kurdistan

Covid-19: 27 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-20 11:58:24
Covid-19: 27 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Al-Sulaymaniyah expects a less-deadlier second COVID-19 wave hinting at rampant learning suspension

Date: 2021-02-20 10:42:19
Al-Sulaymaniyah expects a less-deadlier second COVID-19 wave hinting at rampant learning suspension

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Date: 2020-08-11 13:16:47
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-27 12:55:22
Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today