COVID-19: 45 new confirmed cases in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 45 new COVID-19 cases today, Tuesday.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as follows: al-Hasakah 6, Qamishli 7, Direk 1, al-Raqqah 6, Rmeilan 3, al-Tabqa 15, Menbej 2, Amouda 2, al-Dirbasiyah 2, and Deir Ezzor 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17,599, of whom 1,776 achieved recovery and 717 succumbed to their illness.