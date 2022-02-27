COVID-19: 426 new cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 426 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 695 patients had achieved full recovery.

