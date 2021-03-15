COVID-19: +400 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 409 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (127 in Erbil, 112 in al-Sulaymaniyah, 141 in Duhok, 1 in Halabja, and 28 in Garmyan), the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that four COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 232 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 113,104 patients have contracted the virus, 105,683 of whom recovered, and 3,568 passed away.