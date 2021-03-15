Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +400 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-15T12:37:37+0000
COVID-19: +400 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 409 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (127 in Erbil, 112 in al-Sulaymaniyah, 141 in Duhok, 1 in Halabja, and 28 in Garmyan), the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that four COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 232 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 113,104 patients have contracted the virus, 105,683 of whom recovered, and 3,568 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-12 10:33:25
COVID-19: 720 new cases and 26 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-25 11:41:35
Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-05 12:55:56
Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-14 12:27:31
Covid-19: About 500 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 530 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-19 12:35:19
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 530 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 53 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-13 10:46:19
COVID-19: 53 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-25 12:30:59
Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 886 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-07 11:23:51
COVID-19: 886 new cases in Kurdistan today