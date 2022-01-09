COVID-19: 388 new cases and five mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-09T18:20:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 388 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that five COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 76 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 382,840, of whom 373,109 achieved full recovery and 7,143 passed away.

