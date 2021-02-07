COVID-19: 38 new cases and two deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 38 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that 4,117 swabs were taken in Kurdistan today, of which only 38 tested positive.

The Ministry added that 337 patients had achieved full recovery and two patients, both from Erbil, succumbed to their illnesses.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 10,6457 patients have contracted the virus, 10,1587 of whom recovered, and 3,487 passed away.