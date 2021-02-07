Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 38 new cases and two deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-07T15:24:59+0000
COVID-19: 38 new cases and two deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 38 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that 4,117 swabs were taken in Kurdistan today, of which only 38 tested positive.

The Ministry added that 337 patients had achieved full recovery and two patients, both from Erbil, succumbed to their illnesses.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 10,6457 patients have contracted the virus, 10,1587 of whom recovered, and 3,487 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 24 fatalities and 595 new cases in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-09-01 12:47:11
COVID-19: 24 fatalities and 595 new cases in Kurdistan region

COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 545 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-09 11:37:33
COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 545 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-15 11:42:18
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-25 12:30:59
Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-22 13:04:20
Covid-19: 532 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 13 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-30 09:23:55
Covid-19: 13 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-01 12:47:37
Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 28 fatalities and 1054 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-01 12:35:05
COVID-19: 28 fatalities and 1054 new cases in Kurdistan today