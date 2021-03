Shafaq News / The Ministry of health in Kurdistan region registered 361 new cases, 5 fatalities and 134 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 167 Erbil, 110 al-Sulaymaniyah, 75 Duhok, 3 Halabja, 3 Garmyan, 3 Raperin.

The total number of cases has reached 111877, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 105018. The death toll is 3551.