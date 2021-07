Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 3,500 COVID-19 cases and 13 mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Sunday.

The Ministry said that 3559 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The Minister of health, Saman Barzanji, said that Duhok recorded the highest rate today with 1546 new cases.