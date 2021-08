Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Health confirmed 722 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

Duhok was the top boost for Saturday's case count with 316 cases. Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah followed with 254 and 115 cases, respectively. Halabja came fourth with 20 cases, only three cases more than Raperin.

The Ministry said that 2,044 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus.