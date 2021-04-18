Report

COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-18T12:20:07+0000
Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered, on Sunday, 304 new COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered six recoveries and eight deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 13,883 confirmed cases, including 456 deaths and 1436 recoveries.

