COVID-19: 30 new cases in NES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T08:11:48+0000

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered 30 new cases and four recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The cumulative count of cases stood at 18396, including 1858 recoveries and 757 fatalities.

