COVID-19: +280 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-08T12:51:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 281 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

Dubok was the top boost of the case count with 210, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 53 and 18 cases, respectively.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 11 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1088 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 155,949 patients have contracted the virus, 135,559 of whom recovered, and 4,099 passed away.

