COVID-19: +250 new confirmed cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-22T13:34:48+0000
COVID-19: +250 new confirmed cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 260 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. 

According to the Ministry, Duhok was the top boost for the infection toll with 187, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 42 and 21, respectively. Halabja registered 10.

The daily epidemiological report stated that four COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 773 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, COVID-19 cases amounted to 164,711, of whom 149,062 achieved full recovery. The death toll is 4,211.

