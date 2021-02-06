COVID-19: 24 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan region registered 24 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in months.

The Ministry said in its daily statement on COVID-19 epidemiological situation that 335 patients had achieved full recovery, 222 of whom are from Duhok.

Four patients passed away from the complications of the virus; two from Duhok and two in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The ministry indicated that the cumulative count of COVID-19 patients amounted to 106,419, of whom 101,250 have achieved full recovery.