Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 24 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-06T14:09:34+0000
COVID-19: 24 new cases and four deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan region registered 24 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in months. 

 The Ministry said in its daily statement on COVID-19 epidemiological situation that 335 patients had achieved full recovery, 222 of whom are from Duhok. 

 Four patients passed away from the complications of the virus; two from Duhok and two in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The ministry indicated that the cumulative count of COVID-19 patients amounted to 106,419, of whom 101,250 have achieved full recovery.

related

The Finance Minister misses Baghdad’s for contracting Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-07 15:01:16
The Finance Minister misses Baghdad’s for contracting Covid-19

Covid-19: 66 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-09 16:29:15
Covid-19: 66 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Covid-19: more than 250 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-28 13:31:01
Covid-19: more than 250 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-17 12:30:37
Covid-19: 400+ new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-23 13:19:51
Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-17 12:58:09
COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:23:18
Covid-19: more than 600 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 123 cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-30 11:47:59
COVID-19: 123 cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today