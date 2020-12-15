COVID-19: 222 cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan region logged 222 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the cumulative count to more than 100,000.

The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement released today that it conducted 2903 tests today, distributed as follows: 986 in Erbil, 573 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1208 in Duhok, 13 in Halabja, 98 in Garmyan, 25 in Raperin.

The new cases registered today amounted to 222, distributed as follows: 43 in Erbil, 34 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 136 in Duhok, 1 in Halabja, 8 in Garmyan.

According to the statement, three hundred twenty patients have achieved full recovery, of whom 119 were in Erbil, 12 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 172 in Duhok, 5 Halabja, 12 Garmian, and Safar Raperin.

The ministry registered three deaths in the past 24 hours: 1 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 1 in Duhok, and 1 in Raperin.

The total count of cases became 100,719, of whom 65,283 have achieved a full recovery, while 3,303 passed away.