COVID-19: +2000 new cases and 14 deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-25T11:57:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 2000 COVID-19 cases and 14 mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Sunday.

The Ministry said that 2,178 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

Erbil was the top boost for the daily case count, with 770 cases today. Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok followed by 683 and 588, respectively. Garmyan registered 98 cases. Raperin and Halabja tailed with 23 and 16, respectively.

The statement said that 1,057 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 14 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 214,006, while the recoveries amounted to 192,351.

The death toll rose to 4,689.

