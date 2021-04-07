Report

COVID-19: +200 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-07T12:07:23+0000
COVID-19: +200 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Wednesday 241 new COVID-19 cases.

In a press release seen by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered two recoveries and five deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 11,333 confirmed cases, including 405 deaths and 1,342 recoveries.

