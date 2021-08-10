COVID-19: 19 deaths and +2,000 new cases  in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 19 mortalities more than 2,000 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today, Tuesday.

The Ministry said that 2,069 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 967 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 19 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

According to the Ministry's stats, 258,070 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region, of whom 207,193 have achieved full recovery and 4,970 passed away.