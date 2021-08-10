Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 19 deaths and +2,000 new cases  in Kurdistan today 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10T11:52:13+0000
COVID-19: 19 deaths and +2,000 new cases  in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 19 mortalities more than 2,000 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today, Tuesday.

The Ministry said that 2,069 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 967 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 19 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

According to the Ministry's stats, 258,070 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region, of whom 207,193 have achieved full recovery and 4,970 passed away.

related

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Kurdistan authorities resume movements with Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-16 18:19:38
Kurdistan authorities resume movements with Iraqi governorates

Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 10:11:20
Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

COVID-19: +450 new confirmed cases in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-18 13:00:46
COVID-19: +450 new confirmed cases in Kurdistan

Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2021-01-11 09:10:28
Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 839 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-29 14:13:17
COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 839 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 19 mortalities and 2543 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-08-09 14:53:01
COVID-19: 19 mortalities and 2543 new cases in Kurdistan today

The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Date: 2021-04-28 08:54:30
The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today