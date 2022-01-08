COVID-19: +160 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-08T12:59:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 162 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Sturday. The daily epidemiological report stated that one COVID-19 death was registered today. On the other hand, 71 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 382,452, of whom 373,033 achieved full recovery and 7,138 passed away.

