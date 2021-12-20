COVID-19: 147 new cases and 6 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-20T15:53:20+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 147 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 226 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the region stood at 379655, including 369939 recoveries and 7060 mortalities.

related

COVID-19: 601 new cases and 5 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-25 10:54:02

Covid-19: +1500 new cases and 19 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-03 15:25:10

COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Date: 2021-05-27 16:26:15

Covid-19: less than 300 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-05 12:55:56

Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 10:11:20

COVID-19: +500 new cases and 12 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-24 11:43:46

COVID-19: 311 new cases and ten mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-11-30 17:04:21

Covid-19: 27 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-20 11:58:24