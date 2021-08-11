Report

COVID-19: 14 deaths and +1,500 new cases  in Kurdistan today 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-11T16:21:49+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 14 mortalities more than 1,500 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today, Wednesday.

The Ministry said that 1,632 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 1,204 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 14 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

According to the Ministry's stats, 259,702 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region, of whom 208,397 have achieved full recovery and 4,984 passed away.

