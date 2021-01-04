Report

COVID-19: 14 cases and one death in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-04T09:20:10+0000
COVID-19: 14 cases and one death in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Monday 14 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chairman of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 14 cases, one recovery, and one death from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the total count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8,113 confirmed cases, including 276 deaths and 1150 recoveries.

