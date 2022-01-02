COVID-19: 134 new cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-02T16:34:42+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 134 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 83 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 380941, of whom 372314 achieved full recovery and 7116 deaths.

related

COVID-19: 787 new cases and 21 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-08 13:04:51

Educational institutions in Kurdistan to remain closed until further notice

Date: 2021-04-08 10:23:28

Covid-19: 1117 new cases and 13 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-09-22 13:20:39

Kurdish MoH launches a COVID-19 awareness campaign

Date: 2020-09-01 10:21:18

Kurdistan: 5 fatalities and 72 Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-11 19:05:56

COVID-19: 464 new cases and 16 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-11-18 12:55:10

At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

Date: 2020-12-25 17:09:57

Covid-19: About 350 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-14 11:51:42