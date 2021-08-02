Report

COVID-19: 13 deaths and +3,000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-02T16:11:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 13 mortalities more than new 3,000 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today, Monday.

The Ministry said that 3,350 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 716 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 13 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

According to the Ministry's stats, 237,730 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region, of whom 201,184 have achieved full recovery and 4,818 passed away.

