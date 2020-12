Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday registering 123 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 103,222.

In the daily statement on the epidemiological situation, the ministry said that the total count of recovery cases rose to 69,967 after 217 achieved full recovery from the virus.

Since yesterday, three patients passed away from the complications of the virus to add up to a death toll of 3383 cases.