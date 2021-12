COVID-19: 119 new cases and 9 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-21T16:16:32+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 119 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday. The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 220 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the region stood at 379774, including 370159 recoveries and 7069 mortalities.

