COVID-19: 1007 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered more than new 1007 COVID-19 cases and four mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Thursday.

The Ministry said that 973 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 798 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while three patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 193270, while the recoveries amounted to 179461.

The death toll rose to 4528.