Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 1007 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-09T14:16:54+0000
COVID-19: 1007 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered more than new 1007 COVID-19 cases and four mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Thursday.

The Ministry said that 973 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 798 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while three patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 193270, while the recoveries amounted to 179461.

The death toll rose to 4528.

related

Covid-19: About 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-04 13:24:12
Covid-19: About 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Date: 2021-02-10 09:31:36
COVID-19: 13 new cases and two recoveries in NES today

Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-16 00:21:14
Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

COVID-19: 27 new cases in NES today 

Date: 2021-06-03 10:42:59
COVID-19: 27 new cases in NES today 

The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

Date: 2021-03-19 10:11:55
The Autonomous administration to impose a curfew to limit the Covid-19 spread

COVID-19: 8 fatalities 163 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-23 14:23:21
COVID-19: 8 fatalities 163 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-18 12:20:07
COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 22 fatalities and 900 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-13 14:04:59
COVID-19: 22 fatalities and 900 new cases in Kurdistan today