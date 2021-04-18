Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +1000 new cases and seven mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-18T12:36:57+0000
COVID-19: +1000 new cases and seven mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,074 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

Al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost of the case count with 449 cases, followed by Erbil and Duhok with 284 and 231, respectively. Garmyan registered 78, Raperin 19, and Halabja 13.

The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 536 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 139,296 patients have contracted the virus, 117,452 of whom recovered, and 3,876 passed away.

related

Covid-19: About 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-29 11:32:38
Covid-19: About 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 839 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-29 14:13:17
COVID-19: 10 fatalities and 839 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-27 11:19:05
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-27 12:55:22
Covid-19: 409 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-03-21 06:59:43
Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

COVID-19: 567 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-20 12:06:50
COVID-19: 567 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: seven new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-02-16 13:28:24
Covid-19: seven new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 588 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-11 15:05:15
COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 588 new cases in Kurdistan today