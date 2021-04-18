COVID-19: +1000 new cases and seven mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,074 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

Al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost of the case count with 449 cases, followed by Erbil and Duhok with 284 and 231, respectively. Garmyan registered 78, Raperin 19, and Halabja 13.

The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 536 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 139,296 patients have contracted the virus, 117,452 of whom recovered, and 3,876 passed away.