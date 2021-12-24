COVID-19: +100 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-24T13:30:33+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 112 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. The official daily epidemiological report showed eight COVID-19 deaths were recorded today, and 234 patients had achieved full recovery. Since the pandemic’s beginning, the Region recorded 380,129, including 370,794 recoveries and 7,086 deaths.

