COVID-19: +100 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-24T13:30:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 112 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.
The official daily epidemiological report showed eight COVID-19 deaths were recorded today, and 234 patients had achieved full recovery.
Since the pandemic’s beginning, the Region recorded 380,129, including 370,794 recoveries and 7,086 deaths.
