COVID-19: +1,522 new cases and eight mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-28T19:04:13+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 1,522 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report stated that eight COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 1131 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 404,949, of whom 379,384 achieved full recovery and 7,211 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 14 cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-01-04 09:20:10

COVID-19: 19 mortalities and 2543 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-08-09 14:53:01

COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-27 18:18:21

Covid-19: 1331 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-15 15:21:35

COVID-19: 1151 new cases and six mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-20 12:30:15

Kurdistan authorities discuss plans to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-18 12:14:31

COVID-19: 157 new cases and 9 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-12-12 13:48:40

COVID-19: 44 new confirmed cases in AANES

Date: 2021-05-27 16:26:15