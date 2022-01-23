COVID-19: +1,100 new cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2022-01-23T14:21:57+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,122 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 240 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 397,550, of whom 37,543 achieved full recovery and 7,187 passed away.

