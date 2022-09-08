CENTCOM's Commander praises the Peshmerga's "sacrifices"

Shafaq News/ After visiting the President of Kurdistan, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael Corella, met the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

In a statement, the Kurdish Government said the meeting, attended by the new command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve Gen. Matthew MacFarlane, discussed the developments in Iraq, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, and the necessity to solve the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government based on the constitution.

Gen. Corella praised "the sacrifices" of the Peshmerga headed by leader Masoud Barzani in defeating ISIS, confirming Washington's commitment to continue supporting the Peshmerga forces.

In turn, PM Barzani outlined an overview of the reform in the Ministry of Peshmerga and thanked the United States and the Global Coalition for their assistance.