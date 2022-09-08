Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CENTCOM's Commander praises the Peshmerga's "sacrifices"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-08T19:51:37+0000
CENTCOM's Commander praises the Peshmerga's "sacrifices"

Shafaq News/ After visiting the President of Kurdistan, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael Corella, met the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

In a statement, the Kurdish Government said the meeting, attended by the new command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve Gen. Matthew MacFarlane, discussed the developments in Iraq, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, and the necessity to solve the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government based on the constitution.

Gen. Corella praised "the sacrifices" of the Peshmerga headed by leader Masoud Barzani in defeating ISIS, confirming Washington's commitment to continue supporting the Peshmerga forces.

In turn, PM Barzani outlined an overview of the reform in the Ministry of Peshmerga and thanked the United States and the Global Coalition for their assistance.

related

YPG: attacking the Peshmerga was nothing but a lack of coordination between the forces

Date: 2020-12-17 11:28:27
YPG: attacking the Peshmerga was nothing but a lack of coordination between the forces

The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 14:25:44
The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Yawar reveals a 17-year-old security agreement regarding the Peshmerga 

Date: 2021-09-03 15:35:56
Yawar reveals a 17-year-old security agreement regarding the Peshmerga 

Peshmerga forces foil a terrorist attack in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-29 08:59:40
Peshmerga forces foil a terrorist attack in Kurdistan

Peshmerga official reveals the site from which kafri attack was launched

Date: 2021-04-18 18:46:03
Peshmerga official reveals the site from which kafri attack was launched

Minister of Peshmerga meets with senior US military delegation in Erbil 

Date: 2021-11-08 19:56:06
Minister of Peshmerga meets with senior US military delegation in Erbil 

Peshmerga thwarts attack on Kormor gas field

Date: 2022-07-27 21:32:53
Peshmerga thwarts attack on Kormor gas field

Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS Attack at Diyala-Kurdistan borders

Date: 2021-03-01 10:14:49
Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS Attack at Diyala-Kurdistan borders