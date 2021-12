Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) will deposit 200 billion dinars in the Account of Kurdistan's Ministry of Finance on Sunday, a source in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said earlier today, Saturday.

The source said that the transferred amount shall expedite the disbursement of the Region's public servants.

The Ministry commenced the process of salaries disbursement on October 25, but the employees of some ministries and departments are yet to receive their salaries.