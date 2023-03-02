CBI sells +$82 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $82 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $82,617,564, 70% below yesterday's $140,390,285.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and 34 exchange companies cashed out $19,300,000. The remaining $63,317,564 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.