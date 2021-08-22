Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bulldozing orchards phenomenon expands in Khanaqin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-22T10:05:51+0000
Bulldozing orchards phenomenon expands in Khanaqin
Shafaq News/ Nearly one hundred dunums of orchards were bulldozed in Khanaqin, a senior official at the district's Directorate of Agriculture said on Sunday, unveiling a plan to preserve the green layer.

The head of the Directorate, Ebrahim Khalil Ali, told Shafaq News Agency that more than 25 lawsuits have been lodged by the district at the court against perpetrators, highlighting the coordination with the municipality to combat these deeds.

"80% of Khanaqin's orchards have vanished because of the illegal aggression against the orchards," he noted, "we launched extensive awareness campaigns to counter this phenomenon."

In February 2019, the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture put all the laws on the prevention of bulldozing orchards into force in accordance with Act No. 634 of 1981 and Cabinet Decision No. 50 of 2016.

The officials of the administrative units complain that they have no legal powers to arrest and detain persons sabotaging orchards and agricultural lands, with legal measures limited to the competent courts exclusively.

related

Poor turnout to vaccination rollouts in Khanaqin: public preference to Pfizer vaccine

Date: 2021-07-03 10:33:25
Poor turnout to vaccination rollouts in Khanaqin: public preference to Pfizer vaccine

For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-14 16:13:09
For the first time since 2017 KDP’s Flag-waving in Khanaqin

Khanaqin General Hospital implements new measures to avoid fire accidents

Date: 2021-07-21 20:53:52
Khanaqin General Hospital implements new measures to avoid fire accidents

20% of the displaced families in Khanaqin return to their original areas of residence

Date: 2020-08-18 09:21:06
20% of the displaced families in Khanaqin return to their original areas of residence

Khanaqin activists launch a campaign to provide oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

Date: 2021-07-23 12:03:26
Khanaqin activists launch a campaign to provide oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients

Khanaqin to close its displacement camps by the end of this year

Date: 2020-08-30 16:23:51
Khanaqin to close its displacement camps by the end of this year

The security situation in Khanaqin prompts its residents to spend the holidays in Kurdistan 

Date: 2021-07-24 13:24:27
The security situation in Khanaqin prompts its residents to spend the holidays in Kurdistan 

Criminal court sentences a former Mayor of Khanaqin to 2-year imprisonment

Date: 2020-12-16 12:19:05
Criminal court sentences a former Mayor of Khanaqin to 2-year imprisonment