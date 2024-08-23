British troops injured in traffic accident in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Several British soldiers serving in the Kurdistan Region as part of the Global Coalition against ISIS were injured in a traffic accident on Friday, according to a government source.

The source told Shafaq News that a vehicle belonging to the British forces was involved in the accident on the road connecting Erbil and Duhok in the Kelekci area of the Sheikhan district.

The source confirmed that several members of the British forces sustained injuries. However, additional details regarding the injured soldiers' condition or the accident's circumstances have not been disclosed.