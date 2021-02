British foreign minister condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16T15:10:30+0000

Shafaq News/ British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq were “outrageous and unacceptable”. “Last night’s attack on coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable,” Raab said on Twitter. “Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk.” The Global Coalition in Iraq confirmed that the attack was carried out with fourteen 107 mm rockets. "14.107 mm rockets launched with 3 impacting within EAB, Feb 15 at 2130 hours (Iraqi time). One civilian contractor was killed (Not US), and 9 injured," said Coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto. Marotto added that KRG is leading the investigation, noting that further information will be released as it becomes available.

related

Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Date: 2020-09-05 09:58:11

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26

Erbil Airport reopens and imposes measures

Date: 2020-08-01 12:30:02

Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Date: 2020-12-23 20:42:41

15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-07 12:39:51

Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 10:11:47

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 07:34:36

Beggars are arrested in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-26 16:55:52