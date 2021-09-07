Borrell to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is pivotal to the Middle East's stability

Shafaq News/ The European Union(EU) will continue to support Kurdistan, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told the Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, earlier today, Tuesday.

The remarks of the EU's top diplomat came during his meeting with PM Barzani in the capital of the Region, Erbil, according to a readout issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Borrel highlighted Kurdistan's role as a stabilizing factor in the Middle East, stressing that the EU will continue to support the Region, particularly in the battle against terrorism.

For his part, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the European Union's supporting position to Kurdistan, laying emphasis on "the role of the EU observation teams during the upcoming elections, especially in the Kurdish territories outside the region's jurisdiction."

According to the readout, the meeting touched upon the economic ties between Kurdistan and the European Union, the reforms executed by the ninth cabinet, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, the living conditions of the internally displaced persons in Kurdistan.