Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Borrell to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is pivotal to the Middle East's stability

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-07T17:11:55+0000
Borrell to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is pivotal to the Middle East's stability
Shafaq News/ The European Union(EU) will continue to support Kurdistan, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told the Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, earlier today, Tuesday.

The remarks of the EU's top diplomat came during his meeting with PM Barzani in the capital of the Region, Erbil, according to a readout issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Borrel highlighted Kurdistan's role as a stabilizing factor in the Middle East, stressing that the EU will continue to support the Region, particularly in the battle against terrorism.

For his part, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the European Union's supporting position to Kurdistan, laying emphasis on "the role of the EU observation teams during the upcoming elections, especially in the Kurdish territories outside the region's jurisdiction."

According to the readout, the meeting touched upon the economic ties between Kurdistan and the European Union, the reforms executed by the ninth cabinet, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, the living conditions of the internally displaced persons in Kurdistan.

related

Kurdistan’ PM receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-28 12:50:15
Kurdistan’ PM receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

PM Barzani on Erbil's UAV attack: there must be a response

Date: 2021-06-26 21:06:01
PM Barzani on Erbil's UAV attack: there must be a response

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

Date: 2021-04-28 19:01:53
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

Kurdistan PM discusses Sinjar Agreement with the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 13:57:14
Kurdistan PM discusses Sinjar Agreement with the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq

Masoud Barzani discusses the upcoming elections with a delegation of the Iraqi al-Ummah Party

Date: 2021-07-31 16:23:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the upcoming elections with a delegation of the Iraqi al-Ummah Party

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Date: 2021-04-14 21:42:00
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp