Boris Johnson to Nechirvan Barzani: UK is committed to long-term security of Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a letter from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, in which he reaffirmed his country's commitment to the longstanding security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Johnson referred to President Barzani's last visit to London, describing it as an important opportunity to discuss mutual partnership.

Responding to an earlier letter from President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Johnson wrote, "it was a pleasure to host you in London in September, following my visit to Erbil in 2015. The UK values highly our partnership and remains committed to the long-term security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

"Our meeting was an important opportunity to consolidate our already close relationship, and to discuss our vital counter-Daesh cooperation and to exchange on regional issues," the Prime Minister added, "I was very pleased to hear about improvements in relations with the federal government. The UK supports your ambition for a reformed Peshmerga."