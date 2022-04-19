British PM recalls his 2015 visit to the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, recalled his visit to the Kurdistan Region in 2015 when he was the mayor of London.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with his British counterpart Johnson in London on Tuesday.

Barzani arrived in London on Monday along with a high-level delegation to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

“I think we have not met each other for a long time,” Johnson told Barzani.

“You are great friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani told his counterpart, recalling the UK’s support during the “difficult time” fighting ISIS.

The Region's Prime Minister is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior British officials during his visit.