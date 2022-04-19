Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

British PM recalls his 2015 visit to the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-19T15:17:41+0000
British PM recalls his 2015 visit to the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, recalled his visit to the Kurdistan Region in 2015 when he was the mayor of London. 

Earlier today, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with his British counterpart Johnson in London on Tuesday.

Barzani arrived in London on Monday along with a high-level delegation to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

“I think we have not met each other for a long time,” Johnson told Barzani. 

“You are great friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani told his counterpart, recalling the UK’s support during the “difficult time” fighting ISIS. 

The Region's Prime Minister is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior British officials during his visit.

related

PM Barzani on his government's second anniversary: we are a success 

Date: 2021-07-10 17:01:27
PM Barzani on his government's second anniversary: we are a success 

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister wishes Christians holidays full of joys and delights

Date: 2021-12-24 16:54:36
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister wishes Christians holidays full of joys and delights

Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-12-26 14:52:37
Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

IRCS praises KRG's efforts to host displaced people and refugees

Date: 2021-11-01 15:43:38
IRCS praises KRG's efforts to host displaced people and refugees

PM Barzani meets a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business council

Date: 2022-03-08 12:27:34
PM Barzani meets a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business council

Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-18 13:31:53
Masrour Barzani receives the Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Masrour Barzani to inaugurate “strategic” projects in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-22 16:46:41
Masrour Barzani to inaugurate “strategic” projects in al-Sulaymaniyah

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12
KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM