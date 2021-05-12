Borders of Diyala have immunity for ISIS attacks, Peshmerga says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-12T18:34:25+0000

Shafaq News / Peshmerga forces announced, on Wednesday, that the borders of Diyala and Kalar district of the Garmyan administration in Kurdistan Region are secured and have immunity for ISIS attacks. An official in the Peshmerga forces, Jalil Fayeq, told Shafaq News Agency, "We are completely controlling the borders of Kifri district and continue monitoring the areas all day to track any movements of ISIS elements." He added that "our sectors have not witnessed any terrorist violations or attacks over the past periods." Fayeq pointed out that ISIS launches 20-25 attacks per month in the outskirts of Khanaqin targeting the Army, the Popular Mobilization Forces or thermal cameras. Khanaqin district has been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

