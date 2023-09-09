Bombardment targets Turkish military bases north of Erbil
Shafaq News / A local source reported on Saturday that several Turkish military bases in the "Bradost" area north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, were subjected to aerial bombardment.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the attack occurred in the afternoon using drones, targeting four Turkish military bases in the area."
The bases were reported to have been severely damaged, with no information available regarding human casualties.