Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, warned on Tuesday of the exacerbation of COVID-19 cases during the fall and winter seasons.

Barzanji said in a speech about the pandemic situation in the region, "We hope that citizens will follow the preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus and reduce resorting to hospitals".

He pointed out that adhering to preventive measures is the only way to eliminate the virus and limit its spread.