Barzanji to submit a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, will submit today a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19.

Spokesman for the ministry, Aso Huweizi, said in a brief statement today, that Barzanji will submit a report on the current situation of COVID-19, the latest developments, procedures and new strategies.

It is noteworthy that the Committee will hold a meeting later in the day to discuss the health conditions in the region, the case count surge, and the study process in schools, universities and institutes in the region.