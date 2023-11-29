Barzani welcomes new French Consul in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani welcomed the new French Consul in Erbil, Yann Braem, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by his office, Barzani congratulated Braem during the meeting on his appointment as the Consul General of France in the Kurdistan Region, extending his best wishes for success.

The meeting also involved discussions on fostering the friendship between the Kurdish and French people, emphasizing the commitment to enhancing relations between both sides