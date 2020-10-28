Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan government, Masrour Barzani, congratulated Muslims in the region and the world on the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday.

Barzani said in a statement, "we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever, tolerance, and protection of the supreme values ​​of humanity that emerged from the divine, sacred message of God. I hope that this occasion will provide us with determination and steadfastness to establish a culture of coexistence and harmony in the Kurdistan Region".