Barzani warns of ISIS threat, calls for international support

Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that ISIS still poses a threat to the security and stability of the region, stressing the necessity of the continued presence of the international coalition to combat terrorism.

During a joint press conference with French Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, held in the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil, Barzani stated, "Our meeting was fruitful, and we discussed the war against ISIS."

He further added, "ISIS remains a menace to the region's security; hence, the international coalition and France must continue assisting us in our fight against terrorism."

Barzani expressed his gratitude to France for its ongoing support, affirming that the Kurdish people will never forget the aid provided by France to the region.

French Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, arrived in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday evening. Immediately upon arrival, he held a meeting with President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

During this visit, Lecornu is also scheduled to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The visit of the French Minister of Armed Forces comes after his earlier visit to the capital, Baghdad, where he held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, earlier on Wednesday.