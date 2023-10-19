Barzani urges teachers to resume classes

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani addressed the delayed start of the new academic year in al-Sulaymaniyah and other regions of the Kurdistan Region, asserting that the government was not responsible for the delay in teachers' salaries.
In his statement, Barzani expressed deep respect for the teachers who faced various challenges during this period, acknowledging the hardships they endured while continuing to teach. He highlighted that many teachers had resumed their duties with the start of the new school year, but in some areas, the academic year had not yet begun.
"The teachers have the right to receive their salaries every month without delay because this salary is the sole source of livelihood for many," Barzani emphasized, noting that the Kurdistan Regional Government was not the cause of the salary delays. He reassured that the government had made significant efforts and reached positive steps with the federal government to resolve the salary issue.
Barzani emphasized that while the salary issue could be resolved and compensated, lost study time could not be recovered. He urged teachers and educators to "return to work and not allow children to be deprived of their right to education."
Earlier in the day, Kurdistan Regional Government's Education Minister Alan Hama Saeed had called on voluntary teachers and lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah and surrounding areas to end their strike and resume official duties in schools and educational institutions starting from the next week.
However, the voluntary lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah responded on Thursday, stating that government calls, threats, and pressure tactics would not affect their decisions or deter their determination to continue the general strike.