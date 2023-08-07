Barzani urges end to violations against human rights

Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region's Government, Masrour Barzani, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding human rights and enhancing democratic values, while simultaneously urging the international community to put an end to the violations of Kurdish rights.

In a statement issued by the regional government's presidency, Barzani received the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil. During the meeting, the dire historical plight of the Kurdish people, encompassing numerous tragedies, massacres, genocides, and rights violations, was brought to light and clarified.

Barzani emphasized that the Kurdish people have made significant sacrifices to attain their legitimate rights, hence the utmost consideration for protecting human rights principles and promoting freedom and democracy values. He called for an end to the infringements perpetrated against their rights and urged the international community to assist in securing their rightful entitlements, as well as preventing the repetition of massacres and genocides targeting the Kurdish population.

He further elaborated on the comprehensive reforms implemented by the ninth ministerial formation of the regional government, particularly the adoption and enforcement of the five-year plan aimed at safeguarding human rights, combating violence and extremism, with a specific focus on countering violence against women.

Barzani stressed that safeguarding human rights and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence among diverse constituents are integral components of the agenda of the ninth ministerial formation of Kurdistan Region's government.

In response, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed gratitude and appreciation to the concerned authorities in Kurdistan Region's government for their cooperation and coordination with the United Nations, particularly in the realm of human rights protection.

The meeting also delved into exploring ways to address the adverse effects of climate change on human life and bolster environmental awareness in this regard.