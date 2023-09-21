Barzani stresses non-interference in Peshmerga ministry affairs

Shafaq News/ Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan, on Thursday reiterated his commitment to the depoliticization of the Peshmerga Ministry, calling for curtailing any "partisan or personal" influence inside its corridors.

Barzani's comments came during a meeting with the head of coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, General Joel Vowell, and US Consul General in the region, Mark Stroh. The discussions revolved around recent developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Syria.

"The focus remains on accelerating the reform process within the Peshmerga Ministry," Barzani stated, highlighting the steps taken towards unifying its forces and streamlining its structure.

He also mentioned rumors regarding challenges in implementing the reforms, insisting on "keeping the ministry free from any partisan influences or personal interests."

The meeting touched on the situation in Syria, particularly complexities in Deir al-Zour and the country's east, stressing "the need to safeguard security and foster unity among Kurds, Arabs, and other regional components."